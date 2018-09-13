UK competition watchdog launches probe of exchange operator CME's deal to buy NEX

(Reuters) - Britain’s antitrust watchdog is launching an investigation into whether U.S. exchange operator CME Group’s $5.5 billion acquisition of NEX Group will lessen competition, the regulator said on Thursday.

Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and CEO, speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CME agreed to buy NEX in March, creating a cross-border powerhouse for investors trading in the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange and government debt markets.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would announce by Nov. 8 whether it will refer the deal for an in-depth investigation.