(Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator CME Group Inc (CME.O) is in advanced talks to acquire Britain's NEX Group Plc (NXGN.L) for about 4 billion pounds ($5.64 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2E28b6Z

Men enter the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEX Group had said earlier this month that it had received a preliminary takeover approach from CME Group.

NEX and CME declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7094 pounds)