Men enter the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Bourse services group Aquis Exchange (AQX.L) will buy British growth stocks platform NEX Exchange from CME Group (CME.O) for a nominal one pound plus 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) to cover NEX’s working capital, Aquis said on Friday.

Aquis said the deal will help its ambition to become the leading exchange services group in Europe, with a focus on listings for smaller or ‘growth’ companies.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)