Nexans warns of lower profits as high-voltage projects are postponed

PARIS (Reuters) - French cable manufacturer Nexans (NEXS.PA) on Monday warned that an “abrupt deterioration” of its high-voltage activities in the second half of 2018 was likely to translate into lower profits for the full year.

Nexans said it was now forecasting a stable level of sales this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 350 million euros ($406 million), down from 411 million euros in 2017.

It had previously forecast stable earnings this year.

The company cited the postponement of projects initially scheduled in 2018 as well as a weak sales backlog for the first half as the main reasons for Monday’s profit warning.

Nexans said it had initiated corrective action to mitigate the negative impact of the slowdown and that it had decided to launch a share buyback program for up to 500,000 shares.

The group said it was keeping to the targets of its five-year strategic plan. Over 2018-2022, Nexans wants to raise Ebitda to around 600 million euros and lift revenue from 4.6 to around 6 billion euros.

Nexans is also on the lookout for a new chief executive to replace Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge, due to leave the group at the end of September.