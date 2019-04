FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The banks organizing the initial public offering of Italy’s payments group Nexi have set a price of 9 euros per share, sources close to the transaction said, with the final price subject to approval by a board meeting later on Thursday.

The price range for the IPO had been narrowed to between 9 and 9.5 euros per share from an initial range of between 8.50 and 10.35 euros per share.