Nexi IPO price range values Italian payments group at up to 6.4 billion euros

MILAN (Reuters) - Nexi on Tuesday priced shares in its initial public offering at between 8.5 and 10.35 euros each, valuing the Italian payments group at up to 6.4 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in what should be one of Europe’s biggest bourse listings this year.

Once a backwater of banking, the payment processing sector is now seen as one of the most lucrative and fast-growing businesses in the financial sector. However, new technologies have also opened it up to competition from newcomers looking to disrupt the way merchants are paid.

Nexi’s private equity owners - Bain Capital, Advent and Clessidra - are aiming to raise up to 700 million euros in fresh cash for the group by issuing new shares.

They also plan to sell part of their current combined 93.2 percent holding in the offer, which values Nexi at up to 8.1 billion euros including debt.

Nexi will use proceeds from the share sale to cut debt to a projected 1.7 billion euros after deducting the costs of the IPO and the capital increase as well as charges to refinance the debt itself.

Shares are expected to start trading in April, Nexi said