French property group Nexity unveils targets for financial growth

PARIS (Reuters) - French property group Nexity (NEXI.PA) on Tuesday set out targets for financial growth over the next three years, including plans for earnings and sales growth of 10 percent.

The company said it was looking to increase its market share in the residential property market, as well as win more business with commercial and local authority clients.

Nexity targeted compound annual revenue growth and compound annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) growth of 10 percent over the 2017-2021 period.

It added it would spend more money on its digital businesses and have a controlled increase in its debt, which would help it fund possible acquisitions.