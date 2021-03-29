Japan's Nexon says invested $874 million in Hasbro, Bandai Namco and Konami

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming firm Nexon said on Monday it invested $874 million in 2020 in companies including Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Konami and Sega Sammy as part of a plan to take stakes in entertainment companies.

The firm said in statement it recorded a $279 million unrealised gain on the investments, part of a $1.5 billion pool for such investments by Chief Executive Owen Mahoney in a bet on users spending increasing amounts of time in virtual worlds.