Industry, Materials & Utilities

Japan's Nexon says invested $874 million in Hasbro, Bandai Namco and Konami

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming firm Nexon said on Monday it invested $874 million in 2020 in companies including Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Konami and Sega Sammy as part of a plan to take stakes in entertainment companies.

The firm said in statement it recorded a $279 million unrealised gain on the investments, part of a $1.5 billion pool for such investments by Chief Executive Owen Mahoney in a bet on users spending increasing amounts of time in virtual worlds.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

