Amazon, Comcast, Electronic Arts submit bids for Nexon holding firm: Maeil report

SEOUL (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp and Electronic Arts Inc submitted initial bids for the holding firm of South Korea’s biggest gaming firm Nexon, Maeil Business Newspaper said on Wednesday, citing investment banking sources.

Last week, South Korean tech firms Netmarble and Kakao and private equity fund MBK Partners submitted letters of intent to buy the holding firm, NXC Corp, in what could be one of South Korea’s biggest deals, a source familiar with the matter said.

A Nexon spokeswoman declined to comment. Amazon, Comcast and Electronic Arts did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.