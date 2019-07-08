Nexon founder scraps what would be biggest gaming deal: source

SEOUL (Reuters) - Nexon Co (3659.T) founder, Jungju Kim, is no longer planning to sell a majority stake in the parent of the firm, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, scrapping what could have been the top gaming deal worldwide at potentially $16 billion.

The move comes after the sales plan emerged in January and has since been dogged by funding challenges and the intricacies of the South Korean firm’s relationship with Chinese partner Tencent Holdings (0700.HK).

“I am not picking a preferred bidder in light of market conditions and others,” the billionaire founder said in an email to bidders including Netmarble (251270.KS), Kakao (035720.KS) and MBK Partners, South Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo reported.

The paper reported that the bidding prices of Kakao and MBK fell short of Nexon’s expectations, while Netmarble’s funding capability was in doubt. Big tech giants like Tencent did not participate in the bidding, it added.

Nexon, Netmarble, MBK declined to comment. Kakao did not immediately comment on the news when contacted by Reuters.

Kim had been reportedly looking to sell a 98.64 percent stake held by himself and his wife in NXC, the holding company that owns 48 percent of Nexon, whose Dungeon Fighter game is a smash hit in South Korea and China.

Taking into account the market value of Nexon and a takeover premium of 15%, which has more or less been the standard for other gaming deals, according to Dealogic data, the transaction was pegged at being worth about $16 billion earlier this year - potentially ranking as one of South Korea’s biggest deals.

However, formal bidding for the stake was delayed from mid-May, sources had told Reuters.