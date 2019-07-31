Next upgrades full-year guidance on strong second quarter

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers pass a branch of Next retail in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing chain Next (NXT.L) upgraded its forecast for full-year sales and profit after a stronger-than-expected second quarter performance, particularly in July, which saw a 6.8% rise in full prices sales against the same month last year.

The company said on Wednesday it now expected full price sales for the year to rise by 3.6% against its earlier 1.7% forecast, and profit would be about 725 million pounds ($881.6 million), 10 million pounds higher than its previous guidance.