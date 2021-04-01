Britain's Next pauses placing new orders in Myanmar: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Next store is pictured on Oxford Street as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

British fashion retailer Next has ceased placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of February’s military coup, its boss said on Thursday.

“We’re not placing any more orders at the moment, that is a big step,” CEO Simon Wolfson told Reuters.

“Most of the stock that we were sourcing from Myanmar...we have alternatives in place already for that stock in other countries.”

Wolfson said Myanmar provided less than 5% of Next’s total stock.