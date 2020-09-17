Britain's Next raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L raised its profit outlook for the second time in two months as it reported strong recent trading, attributed to cool weather and fewer people taking overseas holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Next store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Shares in the group were up 1% at 0802 GMT on Thursday, paring 2020 losses to 11%, after the group also forecast a 462 million pound reduction in net debt for its year to end-Jan. 2021.

“Even in the event of another (national) lockdown it looks like the company will still make a significant profit and still reduce its year-end debt,” Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters.

He said Next was looking for more small acquisition opportunities thrown up by the crisis.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, 184 overseas, and its Directory online business, said full-price sales in the last seven weeks were up 4% year-on-year.

Next does not expect to sustain that that growth. Its central scenario assumes that sales will be down 12% for the rest of the year.

That scenario takes into account the economic discomfort of the UK government’s furlough job support scheme coming to an end in October, the onset of colder weather worsening the effects of the pandemic and recently enhanced social distancing rules depressing demand for gifts and clothing associated with traditional Christmas family get togethers.

Next’s central guidance now assumes a full year pretax profit of 300 million pounds, up from its view in July of 195 million pounds but sharply down from the 729 million pounds made in 2019-20.

The forecast profit decline mainly reflects the impact of the coronavirus lockdown which closed its stores.

Next reported first-half profit of 9 million pounds, with full price sales down 33% due to the lockdown.