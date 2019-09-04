NextEra Energy plans to sell $1.5 billion equity units

(Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc said on Wednesday it intends to sell $1.5 billion worth of equity units, with each unit issued at $50.
The company said the individual units will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra common stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due Sept. 1, 2024.
The proceeds will be used to fund investments in energy and power projects, NextEra Energy said.
