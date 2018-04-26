FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 26, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Football League said on Thursday it has extended its deal with Amazon.com Inc to stream Thursday night games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons on Amazon’s Prime Video.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The Thursday Night Football games will be made available to the over 100 million Amazon Prime members worldwide in over 200 countries and territories,” the NFL said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Amazon and NFL had previously partnered for the broadcast of Thursday Night Football for the 2017 season.

Nearly two million people had logged onto Amazon.com last year for the online retailer’s first livestream of Thursday Night Football.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.