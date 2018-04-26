NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football

(Reuters) - The National Football League said on Thursday it has extended its deal with Amazon.com Inc to stream Thursday night games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons on Amazon’s Prime Video.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The Thursday Night Football games will be made available to the over 100 million Amazon Prime members worldwide in over 200 countries and territories,” the NFL said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Amazon and NFL had previously partnered for the broadcast of Thursday Night Football for the 2017 season.

Nearly two million people had logged onto Amazon.com last year for the online retailer’s first livestream of Thursday Night Football.