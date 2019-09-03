NFL to stream match highlights via TikTok

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) signed a multi-year partnership with Chinese video app TikTok on Tuesday to stream match highlights and behind-the-scenes footages as part of its strategy to boost online presence amid a rise in cord-cutting.

With more viewers flocking to online platforms for content, NFL has been signing partnerships worth millions of dollars, with companies including Amazon.com and Twitter to stream content.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

TikTok hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, according to a report in July by the South China Morning Post.

With the presence of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, the platform is a hit among teenagers and post-millennials, a key target audience of sports content.

“Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy,” said Blake Stuchin, vice president, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL.

The National Basketball Association signed a similar partnership with TikTok in November and now has over 5 million followers on the platform.