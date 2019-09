FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots on Friday released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team said in a statement after the athlete was accused of rape by his former personal trainer.

Brown has denied the allegations.