Playing career of Colin Kaepernick

(Reuters) - Timeline of playing career for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had a tryout on Saturday in his quest to resume his NFL career.

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S., November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

2011 - Taken as 36th overall draft pick by San Francisco 49ers

2011 - Makes debut for 49ers, playing three games

2012 - Becomes starting quarterback midway through season. That same season, has 163 rushing yards in playoff game against Green Bay, an NFL record by a quarterback in postseason. Leads 49ers to Super Bowl, where they lose to Baltimore Colts

2013 - Guides the 49ers to another strong season as they reach NFC Championship game, before losing to Seattle Seahawks

2014 - Plays 16 games

2015 - Plays nine games

2016 - Begins kneeling during pre-game playing of U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, the first and most prominent of dozens of NFL players to do so during season

2016 - Plays 12 games for 49ers

2017 - Opts out of final year of contract and becomes free agent. He is not picked up by any other team

2018 - Stars in controversial Nike commercial released at the start of NFL season

2019 - Has tryout in Atlanta in quest to impress an NFL team to sign him