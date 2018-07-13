Former Pro Bowl running back Murray retires

Three-time Pro Bowl running back and 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Dec 10, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He made the announcement during an appearance on ESPN.

“I’m very blessed to have had the coaching staff and the players and teammates that I’ve been fortunate to play with the last seven years of my career,” Murray said of his career.

“It’s been a long time thinking the last year or two physically, mentally, emotionally. I think it’s time for me to hang it out there. As hard as it is, like I said the fans have been great. I had a lot of great games and a lot of great teammates. It’s bittersweet, but I think for me it’s the right timing for myself and my family moving forward.”

The 30-year-old Murray ran for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns on 1,604 carries in seven professional seasons. His best season came with Dallas in 2014, when he led the NFL in carries (392), rushing yards (1,845), rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing yards per game (115.3).

That would be his last season with the Cowboys, however, as he signed a five-year, $42 million contract with Philadelphia the following offseason. He was traded after just one season with the Eagles, going to Tennessee along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

He ran for 1,946 yards and 15 scores on 477 carries in his two seasons with the Titans, but third-year back Derrick Henry appears set to take to over the lead role in Tennessee.

The Cowboys drafted Murray in the third round (71st overall) out of Oklahoma in the 2011 draft.

Murray dropped some sort of hint on Thursday, posting to social media a photo of himself in a suit and tie in front of an original ESPN sign.

The image was captioned, “Stay tuned.”

—Field Level Media