FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during halftime at the Super Bowl U.S. football championship in February, broadcaster Fox Sports said on Twitter on Thursday.

“First time together on stage... on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show,” a tweet from Fox Corp’s Fox Sports said.