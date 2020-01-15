Toshiba Machine to tender NuFlare shares to Toshiba despite higher offer from Hoya

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Machine Co (6104.T) said on Wednesday it would tender its stake in chip equipment maker NuFlare Technology Inc (6256.T) to Toshiba Corp (6502.T), shrugging off a higher counter offer by Hoya Corp (7741.T).

The tender by Toshiba Machine, NuFlare’s second-largest shareholder with a 15.8% stake, would allow Toshiba to secure more than two-thirds of NuFlare.

Toshiba, which already holds 52.4% of NuFlare, is aiming to take full control of the chip equipment maker as the Japanese government pointed to corporate governance issues with dual listings of parents and subsidiaries.