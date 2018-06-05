Thailand's Minor plans to take over Spain's NH Hotels

MADRID (Reuters) - Thailand-based Minor International (MINT.BK) said on Tuesday it plans to launch a takeover of NH Hotels (NHH.MC) after buying a stake in the Spanish company from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Minor will offer 6.4 euros for each share in NH, it said in a filing with the Spanish market regulator, after paying HNA 622 million euros ($729 million) for the Chinese group’s 26 percent stake.

That purchase will take Minor’s ownership over the 30 percent threshold at which Spanish law requires a full takeover be launched.

(This version of the story corrects first paragraph to show HNA’s stake is not a majority stake)