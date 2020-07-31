NHC says 50% chance of cyclone near Cabo Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located a couple hundred miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands has re-strengthened and now has a 50% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, from 20% earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
“Although the system is moving northward toward less favorable environmental conditions, only a small increase in organization could lead to the development of a short-lived tropical depression later today,” the NHC said.
