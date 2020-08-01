Tropical depression Ten to become remnant low or dissipate by Saturday night: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Ten was expected to become a remnant low or dissipate by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ten was located about 225 miles (36 kilometers) north of Cape Verde, with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, the NHC said on Saturday.

A post-tropical remnant low no longer has characteristics required for a tropical cyclone and has maximum sustained winds of about 39 mph, according to the NHC.