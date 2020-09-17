NHC: Tropical depression Twenty-Two forms near Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Twenty-Two formed near the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and is expected to meander over western Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The depression, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), is located about 230 miles (370 km) east of Tampico, Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.