NHC says 20% chance of cyclone over southwestern Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, which is producing showers and thunderstorms, has a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
“A tropical depression could form late this week while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days,” the NHC said.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson
