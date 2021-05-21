NHC says 20% chance of cyclone over western Gulf of Mexico

FILE PHOTO: A strong current warning sign blows in the wind while beachgoers enjoy the Gulf of Mexico before a storm front approaches Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida, U.S. March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

(Reuters) - A system located over the western Gulf of Mexico, which is producing disorganized thunderstorms and cloudiness, has a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Friday and through the weekend,” the NHC said.