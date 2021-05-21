NHC says 20% chance of cyclone over western Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A system located over the western Gulf of Mexico, which is producing disorganized thunderstorms and cloudiness, has a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
“Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Friday and through the weekend,” the NHC said.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar
