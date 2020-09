(Reuters) - Nana has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Belize overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The system is located about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Belize City, Belize, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), and is likely to strengthen further before it makes landfall, NHC added.