FILE PHOTO: The logo of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seen behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he talks to the media during a news conference as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - A tropical wave, an area of low air pressure, located over the central Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“A tropical depression will likely form during the next 2 to 3 days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based forecaster added.