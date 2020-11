FILE PHOTO: The logo of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“A tropical depression will likely form within the next day or two... Interests in Honduras and Nicaragua should closely monitor the progress of this system,” the Miami-based forecaster said.