Tropical storm Bill strengthens in Atlantic, likely to be short-lived: NHC

(Reuters) -Tropical storm Bill has strengthened a little more in the Atlantic but is expected to be short-lived, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The storm is about 240 miles (385 km) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), the NHC said.

“The system is forecast to become a post-tropical low by tonight and dissipate on Wednesday,” the Miami-based forecaster added.