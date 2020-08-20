Tropical depression Fourteen forms over Caribbean Sea: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Fourteen has formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea on Thursday and is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The depression, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) is located about 235 miles (375 km) east of Cabo Gracias A Dios, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
“The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday,” the NHC added.
Reporting by Sumita Layek and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru