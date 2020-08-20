Tropical depression Fourteen forms over Caribbean Sea: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Fourteen has formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea on Thursday and is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) is located about 235 miles (375 km) east of Cabo Gracias A Dios, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday,” the NHC added.