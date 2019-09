(Reuters) - Hurricane Jerry is expected to move north of the northern Leeward Islands later on Friday and pass well north of Puerto Rico on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The category 2 hurricane, now about 155 miles (245 km) east-northeast of Barbuda, with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), will also move well east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, the NHC said.