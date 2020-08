FILE PHOTO: A satellite view of Hurricane Laura, August 25, 2020, in this still image from video obtained via social media. NOAA via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Laura has strengthened into a category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to category 4 later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Laura has maximum sustained winds of 115 miles (185km) per hour, making it a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is considered a major hurricane, and is located about 290 miles (465km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, the NHC added.