(Reuters) - Tropical depression Fifteen formed near North Carolina on Monday and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles- per-hour (55 km/h), is located about 190 miles (305 km) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.