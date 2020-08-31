U.S. NHC: 90% chance of cyclone near Wilmington, North Carolina

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located about 135 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

“A tropical depression is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northeastward, near but offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States and then away from land,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.