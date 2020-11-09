Eta makes landfall in lower Matecumbe Key, Florida: NHC

FILE PHOTO: People walk in floodwaters caused by Storm Eta in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. in this still frame picture obtained from social media video dated November 8, 2020. MORGAN SHATTUCK /via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Eta has made landfall on lower Matecumbe Key, Florida as a strong tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC)said in its latest advisory on Sunday.

Eta, located about 30 miles (45 km) east-northeast of Marathon, Florida and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), is expected to strengthen into a hurricane near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.