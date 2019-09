(Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, near the Texas coast, has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“A tropical depression could form before the system moves inland later Tuesday or Tuesday night, but significant additional development is not likely once the system moves inland,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.