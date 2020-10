Pere Antoine Restaurant general manager Gaige Rodriguez, hands cook Michael Dillon the restaurant's hanging sign as they prepare for the arrival of tropical storm Zeta which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

(Reuters) - Zeta has strengthened again into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Zeta, located about 365 miles (585 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC added.