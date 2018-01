MADRID (Reuters) - Chinese group HNA [HNAIRC.UL] said on Friday it had hired JP Morgan and Benedetto, Gartland and Co to look for possible buyers of its 29.5 percent stake in Spain’s NH Hotel Group (NHH.MC).

NH Hotel’s future has been uncertain since representatives of the HNA Group - its biggest shareholder - were ejected from the board in 2016 after it took over rival hotel group Carlston-Rezidor leading to accusations of a conflict of interest.