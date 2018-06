MADRID (Reuters) - Thai hotel and food group Minor International (MINT.BK) does not intend to delist NH Hotels (NHH.MC) from the stock market if it succeeds with its takeover bid for the Spanish company.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish NH Hoteles chain is seen on the roof of one of its hotel in central Madrid October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Minor International stated its intention to keep the hotel chain listed in a document filed with Spain’s stock market regulator. Its bid values NH at up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion).