Golden Knights keeping Fleury with $21 million extension

One day after being eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said he hoped to stick with the Vegas Golden Knights for the rest of his professional career.

Jun 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (not pictured) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

On Friday, the Knights announced a three-year $21 million extension with the 33-year-old goalie.

Fleury celebrated the deal in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

“I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little longer. I’m really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates,” he said,

Fleury is now signed through the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Knights selected Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 expansion draft and leaned on the veteran in their inaugural season. Fleury went 29-13-4 in the regular season and 13-7 in the playoffs, posting a 2.24 goals against average in both.

After the season ended, he immediately lobbied to stay with the team long-term.

“It’s weird, a year ago I was told I was getting too old to play. I still love it. I still have a lot of fun,” Fleury said then. “Certainly, Vegas has given me this opportunity to do what I love, and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else, and hopefully I can finish my career here.”

