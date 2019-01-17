NHL roundup: Coyotes snap Sharks' win streak

Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse each had a goal and an assist as the host Arizona Coyotes defeated San Jose 6-3 Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz., snapping the Sharks’ seven-game winning streak and handing them their first loss of 2019.

Richard Panik, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Alex Galchenyuk and Josh Archibald also scored for the Coyotes, who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.

Kevin Labanc had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who were playing on back-to-back nights after defeating Pittsburgh 5-2 at home Tuesday. Aaron Dell stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Sharks, who had not lost since Dec. 31 at Calgary, fell into an early 2-0 hole and never recovered.

Flyers 4, Bruins 3

Sean Couturier scored three goals for his first career hat trick to carry host Philadelphia past Boston.

Oskar Lindblom scored one goal and added an assist, and Claude Giroux contributed two assists for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Ivan Provorov also had two assists. Flyers rookie goaltender Carter Hart was tremendous with a career-high 39 saves.

Peter Cehlarik scored twice while David Pastrnak also tallied, but the Bruins could not hold an early 2-0 lead. Brad Marchand had two assists for Boston. Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped just 15 of 19 Philadelphia shots.

Sabers 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Jack Eichel, who rang a couple of shots off the post in the game, including one earlier in overtime, scored the difference-maker as visiting Buffalo beat Calgary.

Eichel, who snapped a five-game pointless drought, collected a goal and an assist to help snap Buffalo’s three-game losing skid. Evan Rodrigues, Rasmus Dahlin and Jake McCabe also scored for the Sabres. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to record the victory in the see-saw affair.

The Flames, whose five-game winning streak ended, got goals from Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin. Gaudreau also had an assist, and Elias Lindholm had two helpers. David Rittich stopped 19 shots.

Senators 5, Avalanche 2

Matt Duchene had a two goals and an assist, Ryan Dzingel added a goal and an assist, and host Ottawa beat Colorado.

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Stone also scored while Anders Nilsson made the goals hold up with 30 saves for Ottawa. The Senators came into Wednesday with 39 points, fewest in the NHL, but have now won three of their past four.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Nikita Zadorov scored a goal, and Mikko Rantanen added two assists for olorado. Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who finished their five-game road trip 1-4-0.

Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Alex Chiasson scored the lone goal of the shootout in the fifth round as visiting Edmonton beat Vancouver for its fifth win in eight outings.

After the Canucks’ Jacob Markstrom denied Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway during a frenzied overtime, the Swedish goaltender stopped the first four attempts in the shootout before Chiasson’s wrist shot sailed over his glove to end the contest.\

Captain Connor McDavid scored his team-leading 29th goal and Jujhar Khaira added a short-handed tally for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen finished with 20 saves as Edmonton improved to 3-0 in the shootout. Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund tallied for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Markstrom.

