NHL roundup: Leafs stop Lightning’s streak

Mitchell Marner scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped Tampa Bay’s nine-game home winning streak in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Jan 17, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) breaks in alone on goal against St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman scored an empty-net marker, and John Tavares and Nikita Zaitsev had two assists each for the Maple Leafs, who broke a two-game losing streak.

Brayden Point and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist, and Point’s marker was his 30th goal for the Lightning, who had won four of five and are 19-3-1 in their past 23.

The loss prevented Tampa Bay from matching its franchise record of 10 consecutive home wins.

Rangers 4, Blackhawks 3

Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal into an empty net with 17 seconds remaining and Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves as host New York edged Chicago.

Zibanejad scored the game-winner when he intercepted a cross-ice pass by Patrick Kane. He scored his 15th goal and New York’s third unassisted goal of the game after Lundqvist made point-blank saves on Kane and Jonathan Toews in a span of 30 seconds after Chicago pulled goaltender Collin Delia for the extra attacker.

Zibanejad’s tally gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead and, with two seconds left, Chicago’s Dominik Kahun scored, but it was too late.

Jets 5, Predators 1

Fourth-liner Brendan Lemieux scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 37 saves as visiting Winnipeg strengthened its lead atop the Central Division with a victory over Nashville.

Bryan Little scored to extend his point streak to seven games, and Brandon Tanev and Mason Appleton also tallied for the Jets, who secured a four-point lead over second-place Nashville.

Viktor Arvidsson scored his 10th goal in as many contests, and Pekka Rinne turned aside 29 shots for Nashville, which fell to 6-2-2 in its past 10 games. The Predators were unsuccessful in their bid to present Peter Laviolette with his 600th coaching victory.

Ducks 3, Wild 0

John Gibson made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season and visiting Anaheim ended a 12-game losing streak with a win against Minnesota in St. Paul.

Adam Henrique, Rickard Rakell and Brian Gibbons scored and Brandon Montour had two assists for the Ducks, who went a month between victories while establishing their longest losing streak in franchise history (0-8-4).

The Ducks scored all their goals in the first eight minutes to chase starting goalie Alex Stalock (five saves). He was replaced by Devan Dubnyk, who made 20 saves.

Bruins 5, Blues 2

Chris Wagner’s two-point night included the go-ahead goal as Boston earned a victory over visiting St. Louis.

With the score tied 2-2 at 5:27 in the third period, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s pass found a streaking Wagner for a partial breakaway. Wagner fought off defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to convert his sixth goal of the season and the third game-winner of his five-year NHL career.

Wagner also recorded an assist in the game. David Krejci led all Bruins scorers with three points, notching his third three-assist game of the season.

Islanders 4, Devils 1

Anders Lee scored twice and Jordan Eberle netted one goal and one assist as host New York claimed a third straight victory by beating New Jersey.

Goalie Robin Lehner only needed to make 16 saves for the Islanders, who have won 10 of 12 outings while pushing up the Metropolitan Division. New York is just one point back of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals for the top spot in the division.

Michael Dal Colle, the Islanders’ 2014 first-round draft choice, gave New York a 2-0 lead with his first career NHL goal at 9:19 of the opening frame.

Kings 2, Stars 1

Jack Campbell turned away 29 shots, and Dustin Brown and Carl Hagelin scored goals as visiting Los Angeles held off offensively inept Dallas.

Campbell, who was selected 11th overall by the Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft, owns the league’s best save percentage at .933 through 16 games, 15 of them starts. It was Campbell’s first start against Dallas, which traded him to Los Angeles in June 2016.

Campbell stopped 18 shots in the third period, and got help when two Dallas scoring attempts clanged off the post. He made a final emphatic stop when he gloved a searing shot from Tyler Seguin in the final seconds.

