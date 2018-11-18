NHL roundup: Lightning blow 4-goal lead, beat Flyers in OT

After Tampa Bay blew a four-goal lead in the third period, Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to give the Lightning a 6-5 road victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 17, 2018; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) watches the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Cirelli battled for the puck behind the net and fired in his fourth goal at the 1:47 mark for the win after Tampa Bay initially wasted a 5-1 lead.

Brayden Point scored twice, Adam Erne had a goal and two assists and Nikita Kucherov had two helpers. Cedric Paquette and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight game. Louis Domingue made his third straight start in goal and had 40 saves.

James van Riemsdyk scored his first goal and had two assists, and Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers. Sean Couturier also scored, and Wayne Simmonds tied the game 5-5 with 3:32 left in the third period.

Sabers 3, Wild 2

Jason Pominville kept Buffalo’s winning streak alive in dramatic fashion, scoring with just 90 seconds remaining for a comeback win at Minnesota.

The Sabres have won five straight games, their longest winning streak since March 2012. Pominville, Jake McCabe and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo.

After missing the Wild’s last game due to illness, Zach Parise marked his return to the lineup by scoring four minutes into the first period. The goal was the 341st of Parise’s career, giving him the most goals of any Minnesota-born player in NHL history.

Senators 6, Penguins 4

Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist, and Mark Stone scored twice as host Ottawa topped reeling Pittsburgh.

Brady Tkachuk and Cody Ceci also scored for Ottawa, which won for the third time in four games. Craig Anderson stopped 31 of 35 Penguins shots.

Kris Letang, Zach Aston-Reese, Matt Cullen and Patric Hornqvist scored for Pittsburgh, which is 1-7-1 in its past nine games. The Penguins’ Matt Murray gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was replaced by Casey DeSmith, the third time Murray has been pulled in his past six starts.

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 1

Cam Atkinson produced a hat trick slightly more than midway through the game as Columbus defeated host Carolina.

Atkinson’s third goal came on a power play with 8:40 remaining in the second period. Atkinson, who also provided an assist, has 12 goals this season. The Blue Jackets have compiled a seven-game points streak (5-0-2).

Sebastian Aho scored for the second game in a row for the Hurricanes, who are 2-5-2 across their last nine games. Before that, Aho had gone 12 straight games without a goal.

Rangers 4, Panthers 2

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period for host New York, which ended the game with three unanswered goals in beating Florida.

Filip Chytil, Brendan Smith and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four and gathered at least one point in eight of their last nine games (7-1-1). Mike Hoffman and Aaron Ekblad scored in the first period for the Panthers, who have lost two straight following a five-game winning streak.

Goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves in earning the 438th win of his career, which vaulted him into sole possession of seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list. Lundqvist, who entered the night tied with Jacques Plante, is seven wins away from tying Terry Sawchuk for sixth place.

Predators 5, Kings 3

Calle Jarnkrok delivered his first career hat trick, and Ryan Ellis had two assists as Nashville rallied in the third period to win over visiting Los Angeles.

The Predators, who lead the Western Conference, trailed in the third period to the last-place Kings, who were on the second night of their first back-to-back games of the season.

Jarnkrok’s three goals doubled his season total to six, and he took over late, scoring a power-play goal at 5:44 of the final period before delivering a shorthanded goal at the 11:54 mark to give Nashville the lead for good.

Red Wings 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Dylan Larkin scored with 51 seconds remaining in overtime, and Detroit rallied from a two-goal deficit to down host New Jersey.

Larkin won a faceoff in his own zone, then scored from the right circle on a 2-on-1 situation off a pass from Anthony Mantha. Luke Glendening and rookie Michael Rasmussen scored the regulation goals for the Wings, who have won five of their last six. Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves.

Pavel Zacha scored his first goal this season for the Devils. Blake Coleman had the other New Jersey goal while Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves.

Bruins 2, Coyotes 1

A pair of early first-period goals by Jacob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk held up thanks to a 32-save performance by goalie Jaroslav Halak as Boston topped host Arizona.

It did not matter that the Bruins were without a couple of key players in Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. They continue to dominate the Coyotes, having won 13 consecutive meetings. The Coyotes last beat the Bruins on Oct. 9, 2010.

Forsbacka Karlsson, one of Boston’s rookies, stunned the home crowd when he opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the affair with his first NHL goal. Brad Richardson scored his sixth goal of the season for Arizona, which leads the team. The Coyotes have won just two of their last seven games (2-4-1).

Canadiens 3, Canucks 2

Jonathan Drouin’s seventh goal of the season led visiting Montreal to a win over Vancouver.

Drouin paced the Canadiens’ attack with a goal and assist. Carey Price started in goal for Montreal and stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Jacob Markstrom, who was in Vancouver’s net, made 28 saves on 31 shots in defeat. The result extended a five-game winless streak for Vancouver (0-4-1), which entered the game with a 5-2-0 record on home ice. This was its first home game, following a subpar 1-3-2 road trip.

Flames 4, Oilers 2

Elias Lindholm scored twice in the third period, and David Rittich made 24 saves as Calgary completed yet another comeback to defeat visiting Edmonton.

Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid each scored for the Oilers before the Flames’ latest rally began. Derek Ryan put Calgary on the board with a power-play goal at 16:23 of the second period, and Sean Monahan tied the game at 2:40 of the third period.

Lindholm then tallied twice to complete the comeback, including an empty-netter for his team’s league-best 32nd third-period goal of the season. Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen stopped 33 shots in defeat.

Sharks 4, Blues 0

Joe Pavelski scored two goals, and Aaron Dell stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season to lead San Jose to victory over visiting St. Louis.

Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist, Logan Couture finished with three assists and Timo Meier added two assists for San Jose.

It was the fourth career shutout for Dell as the Sharks won for the third time in the last four games. Chad Johnson, who blanked San Jose 4-0 on Nov. 9 in St. Louis, had 25 saves for the Blues.

—Field Level Media