Advisory: Alerts on NIBC Holding IPO withdrawn and replaced

March 20 (Reuters) - Please ignore the alerts on NIBC Holding NV IPO issued on March 19 as they were attributed to an incorrect source.

Here is the correct series:

JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR:

NIBC HOLDING NV: JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR SAYS 38.2 MILLION SHARES BEING OFFERED IN IPO; OFFERING SIZE OF ABOUT 334 – 391 MILLION EUROS

NIBC HOLDING NV: JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR SAYS PRICE RANGE OF 8.75 – 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE

NIBC HOLDING NV: JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED ON THE BASE DEAL SIZE

