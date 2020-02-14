NIBC in talks with Blackstone over cash buyout offer

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank NIBC (NIBC.AS) said on Friday it was in advanced talks on a buyout by private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) at 9.85 euros per share, an 7.8 % premium to NIBC’s closing price of 9.13 euros per share on Thursday.

The proposed offer values the company at 1.44 billion euros.

In a statement, NIBC said the idea was supported by boards and its major shareholders, JC Flowers of the United States and Dutch investment firm Reggeborgh.

NIBC said talks were ongoing and may not lead to an actual offer.