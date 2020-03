FILE PHOTO: Nicaraguan poet and priest and Reina Sofia Prize winner, Ernesto Cardenal, speaks during a celebration for his 90th birthday at the National Theatre Ruben Dario in Managua, Nicaragua January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/File Photo

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaraguan poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal died on Sunday at the age of 95 in Managua due to heart and kidney problems, a close relative said.

Cardenal, a strong critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, was suspended by the Catholic Church for more than three decades due to his political activism.