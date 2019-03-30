Nicaragua reiterates pledge to release people detained in protests

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators participate in a protest against the government of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

MANAGUA (Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government reiterated its pledge on Friday to release all people arrested during protests against President Daniel Ortega, though the government remains in disagreement with opposition groups about the number of prisoners.

Amid a national dialogue about the political crisis that has engulfed the country, the government and the opposition said in a joint statement that the International Red Cross will participate in the prisoners’ release.

The government says 260 people were detained as a result of the protests, while the opposition says more than 600 people are in detention.